Heat warning remains in effect, expected to feel like nearly 40ºC in Montreal

Montreal remains under heat warning as temperatures are expected to feel like nearly 40ºC on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for a “hot and humid air mass” to continue affecting Southern Quebec until Friday, August 27.

“Humidex values will remain high with values expected between 37ºC and 40ºC,” says the alert.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses (such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.)

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

The weather agency urges citizens to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. People are asked to check in on older family, friends, and neighbours.

Environment Canada reminds people to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

The alert, updated on Tuesday morning, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area