Add this pumpkin village near Montreal to your Halloween weekend plans (PHOTOS)
There are only a couple of days left before Halloween so you’ve probably got a lot on your plate already. But, if you have a few hours to spare, this pumpkin village just outside Montreal might be worth considering.
Citrouilleville in Saint-Zotique is a village devoted to everything pumpkin. They have entire houses made of pumpkins, a corn maze labyrinth, fall-themed photo booths, tractor rides, pumpkin picking, and the whole site lights up at night, meaning primetime photo ops.
Citrouilleville, 65 km outside of Montreal, will welcome guests this weekend for the last time before it closes up for the winter.
Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for children, and kids under the age of two get in for free.
Check out what the pumpkin village looks like on the ‘gram, in case you need to convince your family or friends to add one last event to the Halloween itinerary.
Citrouilleville
When: October 30 and 31
Hours: 9:30 am – 9 pm on Saturday, 9:30 pm – 5 pm on Sunday
Address: 560 avenue 69, Saint-Zotique
Price: $10 – $15, free for children under two