Valérie Plante and François Legault call for end to gun violence in Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Premier François Legault want to put an end to gun violence in the province’s most populous city.

A day after three people were shot dead in an apartment in Rivière-des-Prairies on Monday night, both political leaders have chimed in on the fatal attacks.

Plante says she is “shocked” by Monday’s shootings, and Legault said the attacks were “disturbing and worrying.”

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) is asking for the public’s help as they collect additional information regarding Monday’s shootings through the Info-Crime hotline (514 393-1133).

Legault says an investigation is currently underway. He gave his condolences to the relatives of the victims and said the government will “protect Montrealers and Quebecers,” in a tweet shared on Tuesday morning in French.

Plante said she was shocked by the attacks, “like the entire Montreal community.” She continued that “armed violence has to stop” in Montreal and concluded that the safety of Montrealers is an “unconditional priority.”

In a phone call with the SPVM, a media relations officer told Daily Hive that members of the Montreal police force returned to the scene of the crime in RDP on Tuesday morning to conduct investigations with witnesses and are currently looking through public surveillance footage for clues in regards to the fatal shootings.