5 pandemic-friendly things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, July 8

If you’re looking for some things to do in Montreal as we enter the latter half of the workweek, here are a few events you might want to keep on your radar for today.

The Comedy Nest reopened to the public two weeks ago and they’re keeping the laughs coming on Thursday with some of their comedy festival favourites.

Featuring comedy fest vets from across the country, nine comedians will bring the laughs in a tight 90-minute show.

Tonight’s guests include Joey Elias (JFL), Heidi Floss ( Winnipeg Comedy Fest), Abdul Butt (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), JC Surette (Just For Laughs Zoofest), Rodney Ramsey (JFL), Allie Pearse (Toronto’s SheDot Festival) Pantelis (Just For Laughs), and Chris Venditto (Just For Laughs Zoofest).

When: Thursday, July 8

Time: 8 pm

Where: Comedy Nest, 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)

Price: $6 – $12, available online

After getting clearance from public health, the circus is coming back to town!

The 12th edition of MONTREAL CiRQUE FESTIVAL kicks off today and will hang around (literally) until July 18.

The festival has an array of programming, both indoors and outdoors (which is free), ranging from trapeze artists, magicians, dancers, high-soaring gymnasts, and more.

The free show takes place at the Quartier des Spectacles at 5:30 pm (outdoors).

When: July 8 – 18

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout the city

Price: Free – $48, available online

Quebec’s biggest amusement park is open every day for the rest of the summer.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: Starts at $29.99, available online

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

When: Every day

Time: 2 pm – 10 pm

Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

If the weather bodes well today, hope on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 2727B rue Saint-Patrick

Price: $60, available online