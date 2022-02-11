PhotosCurated

Montreal en photo: 22 lovely shots of the city from the past week

Al Sciola
Feb 11 2022, 9:20 pm
@p.h.otographies/Instagram

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been captured through the camera lens. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions did not disappoint.

From colourful sunsets to out of this world murals, our photographers have done the city justice once again.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 22 phenomenal lovely shots of the city from the past week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenan (@k_photographyca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marie Claude (@mawie0404)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CarrieChen (@carriechen998)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RYUNOSUKE KIKUNO (@ryunosuke_kikuno)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @everyday_inspopic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saïd KL (@tosaid)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jannie Gonzales (@janniegonzales)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenan (@k_photographyca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RICHARD CAVALLERI (@rcavalleri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @everyday_inspopic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RICHARD CAVALLERI (@rcavalleri)

