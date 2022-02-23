18 magnificent shots from Montreal's gorgeous light festival (PHOTOS)

The Quartier des Spectacles has a certain purple hue to it, a nice contrast against Montreal’s snowy white.

Montréal en Lumière kicked off at the Quartier des Spectacles last week, overlapping with the neighbourhood’s 12th edition of Luminothérapie.

The duo of outdoor festivals has resulted in a new skating rink loop, immersive light show exhibitions, an illuminated trail, and giant film projections.

If you’re interested in the events, Montréal en Lumière will take place every day until March 5, and Luminothérapie wraps up on March 6.

Both outdoor events are free to attend.

If you need any extra motivation, here’s what the Quartier des Spectacles looks like in the virtual world of Instagram.

