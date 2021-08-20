This Montreal dessert lounge gives classic dishes a chocolate twist

Montreal’s C’Chocolat is flipping dessert on its head by recreating sweet and decadent versions of classic dishes from all around the world.

Since its opening in 2015, C’Chocolat’s menu has included delicious dessert staples like homemade waffles, fondues, and milkshakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal’s Best Dessert Spot (@cchocolatlounge)

These are all very good choices as their simplicity and quality make them a sure bet. But if you’re looking for something a little bit more adventurous, something you could not have thought up on your own, then you’ll want to make your way over to the ‘Signature Dishes’ part of the menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal’s Best Dessert Spot (@cchocolatlounge)

The final result of chocolatey goodness is something that rides the fine line between primo and dolce.

Other creative menu options include the C’WOW, a dome-shaped hot chocolate bomb, and sushi made from Nutella and crêpes. The best part is every dessert item comes with six choices of chocolate sauce.

C’Chocolat also has great salad, sandwich, and cocktail options, meaning you don’t just have to arrive at the end of the meal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal’s Best Dessert Spot (@cchocolatlounge)

Address: 1255 Bishop St,

Hours: Sunday, 4:30 pm – 11 pm; Tuesday – Thursday, 4:30 pm – 11 pm; Friday – Saturday, 4:30 pm – 12 am