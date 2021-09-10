SportsHockeyCanadiens

On Friday afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens tweeted the full list of players who will attend their rookie camp which begins on September 15.

Among the 27 players on the list are 16 forwards, eight defencemen, and three goaltenders.

Thirteen players were drafted by Montreal, including six players who were selected by the team in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Forwards Defensemen Goaltenders
Tag Bertuzzi Tory Dello Alexis Gravel
Isiah Campbell Gianni Fairbrother Joe Vrbetic
Thomas Caron Kaiden Guhle Ivan Zhigalov
Mika Cyr Mattias Norlinder
Cédric Desruisseaux Charles-Antoine Pilote
Justin Ducharme Daniil Sobolev
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard William Trudeau
Avery Hayes Arber Xhekaj
Cameron Hillis
Riley Kidney
Jan Mysak
Charles-Antoine Roy
Joshua Roy
Xavier Simoneau
Brenden Sirizzotti
Jesse Ylönen

Notable players at the camp will include defenceman and 2020 first-round pick, Kaiden Guhle, as well as 19-year-old forward Jan Mysak.

The team’s official training camp will begin on September 22 as the rookie camp wraps up. Camp will conclude on Tuesday, October 12, just one day before Montreal plays their season-opening game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

