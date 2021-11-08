Someone's willing to pay over $1,500 for Carey Price's game-used pads

Montreal Canadiens fans are not shy about supporting their beloved Habs and they’ve got the merch to back it up. In fact, seas of red, white, and blue have been a common sight around town for decades now.

But every once in a while you stumble across a superfan, someone who takes their passion for the team to the next level, indulging in one-of-a-kind pieces of memorabilia rather than plain old merchandise.

Lucky for them, an auction of equipment used by Canadiens players is happening right now. The sale, presented by Tricolore Sports features 106 pieces of equipment that range from game-worn gloves to goalie pads.

Although the auction is ongoing until November 14, we’ve already seen some large bids. The highest of the bunch is currently at $1,600.

The item: a pair of red goalie pads worn by Carey Price.

But if that’s not quite in your budget, there are still plenty of cool items with bids under $150.

Like this stick used by former Habs captain and associate coach Kirk Muller for $126.

Or this helmet worn by centreman Jake Evans for $150.

Or even these skates worn by Josh Anderson for $150.

So whether you buy the equipment to wear, frame, or sell, you can bid on the lot at encanpro.ca.