The Montreal Canadiens' 80s costume party was a radical blast to the past

Sofi Krasovskaya, the wife of Montreal Canadiens defenceman, Alexander Romanov, shared a photo of the team’s Halloween costume party on Monday.

And it was, in one word, radical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofi (@sofikrasovskaya_)



From over-the-top mullets to neon colours, everyone seemed to commit heavily to the theme. Defenceman Joel Edmundson (seen top left) even brought an entire ski outfit, with real skis for good measure.

Tyler Toffoli’s wife Cat also shared a snippet of the party that included her husband, Nick Suzuki, and Jake Evans in matching jackets with boomboxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli)

Jeff and Julie Petry also nailed their looks, with Jeff’s mustache acting as the perfect era-appropriate accessory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Petry (@the_dailyjules)

While the team’s on-ice record of 3-10-0 to start the season has been tough for players and fans to swallow, it’s nice to see them bonding as a team.

Hopefully, some of that nostalgic magic rubs off on them, and they start playing like Montreal’s 1986 Stanley Cup-winning squad.