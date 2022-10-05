Montreal launches new professional American basketball franchise

Montreal is preparing to launch a new American basketball franchise.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Canadian basketball icon Juan Mendez announced the arrival of a new Montreal-based professional team that will play American rivals in The Basketball League (TBL).

Founded by Evelyn and David Magley, the TBL has 44 franchises spread out across the United States. Montreal will become the league’s first expansion into Canada.

The arrival of the TBL in Montreal will allow local players and fans to enjoy some of America’s best basketball talent at a time when the TBL says, “basketball is more popular than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Basketball League (@tbasketballleague)

According to the TBL, basketball is the world’s fastest-growing sport with over one billion fans and has the second-highest number of professional teams across the globe.

More than 350,000 young people between the ages of three and 17 play basketball in Canada and Montreal is currently home to four NBA players: Chris Boucher and Khem Birth of the Toronto Raptors, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Luguentz Dort, and Karim Mané of the Delaware Blue Coats (the Philadelphia 76ers affiliate).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Boucher (@slimmduck)

Mendez, the yet-to-be-revealed Montreal team’s new general manager, says the “love for basketball in this city keeps growing every day.” Mendez — who played with the Canadian national basketball team and several pro teams overseas — says the “arrival of a TBL team will give local talent a real chance to shine.”

The Canadian basketball legend adds the new Montreal team will allow the city’s best players to stay in their hometown rather than play in Europe. “This team will mean we keep the best our city has to offer gith here — and let them face off against rivals across the USA.”

Montreal’s team will play its inaugural season in 2023 at Pierre Charbonneau Arena, welcoming up to 1,5000 fans per game. A portion of the team’s profits will be donated to the Foundation Hospital Sainte-Justine. Mendez says when the Magleys founded the TBL, their goal was to give back to the community. The Canadian basketball icon says “it’s ours too” and that as GM, he’ll continue to “concentrate our charitable efforts on the great work being done by Saint-Justine.”

Every TBL game and event is available to be viewed worldwide on TBLTV.tv.

The name and logo of the new Montreal franchise will be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned, Montreal sports fan.