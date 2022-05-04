If travelling across the country is on your to-do list in 2022, the fine folks at WestJet are making it pretty easy on your wallet to check out the other side of Canada.

The Canadian airline has dropped the price of their flights from Montreal to Calgary, Alberta down to a smooth $143, roundtrip, tax in.

WestJet flights to Edmonton differ by $3 and go for $146.

All flights are nonstop, both ways. Not too bad, huh? Coupled with this inexpensive Flair deal to check out Vancouver for under $200 this spring, you could check out the west coast for under $300.

WestJet’s Alberta travel dates are for September and October 2022.

Not a bad deal considering WestJet non-stop flights to Alberta are currently in the $700 to $900 range…

Could a fall Banff date be in the cards?

Before you start packing your Flames jersey, here’s how to access WestJet’s appealing flight deal to Alberta.

How to find and book the Montreal-Alberta flight deal:

Try the following Google Flights search:

Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations. You can adjust the trip length at the bottom.

Your itinerary should look something like this:

Happy travels!