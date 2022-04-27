You can fly from Montreal to Vancouver for under $200 roundtrip this spring

If you’re itching to explore more of Canada this spring, Flair Airlines is offering a pretty sweet deal for people in Montreal who want to travel to Vancouver for cheap.

The low-cost airline is dangling a cross-country flight deal out of YUL to YVR for a smooth $192 roundtrip (tax in) from May 31 to June 8.

Flair also has some equally appealing deals for select dates in June and July for flights out of Montreal to Vancouver (roundtrip, tax included) for $209.

The nearly five-hour nonstop $192 flight is scheduled to depart Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport at 1:10 pm ET and touch down in beautiful VanCity just after 9 pm ET.

Flair’s cheapest deal includes one personal item up to 7 kg. However, checked baggage will cost an additional $70 to $90 (almost the same price as the flight), so we’d recommend packing light to save a few bucks.

Before you go packing your Canucks jersey, here’s how to find the YUL to YVR May and June flight deals:

Visit Flair Airlines Search “Montreal” to “Vancouver” Select dates for May 31 to June 8

(search for dates between June 8 to the end of the month for $209 prices) Select “bare bundle”

Happy travels!