Montreal to place ban on single-use plastics in retail and restaurants

Montreal mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city will be banning single-use plastic in retail stores and restaurants.

This announcement, posted in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, is the latest addition to the City of Montreal’s goal to achieve “zero waste” by 2030.

An official statement from a press release on the city’s website calls this initiative “the most ambitious by-law to ban plastics for single-use in North America”

En 2029, le dépotoir de Terrebonne, seul site d’enfouissement du grand MTL, aura atteint sa pleine capacité, et notre administration s’est fixé un objectif d’atteindre zéro déchet d’ici 2030. Nous décidons d’agir en bannissant le plastique à usage unique à MTL. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ryDzobbwkX — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 18, 2021

Plante remarked that the ban is a reactionary measure to the Terrebonne landfill (the only landfill in the Montreal area) set to reach full capacity by 2029.

The ban’s first bylaws will begin being enforced as of August 2022. Further “new regulations prohibiting the distribution of certain non-recyclable and non-recycled plastic items” will also arrive in the months that follow.

Mayor Plante will compete against opposition leader Denis Coderre and others in Montreal’s mayoral election on November 7.