Quebec reports more than 400 new COVID-19 for second time this week

Quebec is reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for the second time this week.

On Monday, public health announced 409 new cases, followed by 323 on Tuesday.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 436 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours.

One new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total, along with 35 deaths attributed to March 2021 from the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec region.

Hospitalizations have remained stable at 88 across the province since Tuesday. Patients in intensive care have increased by one and now total 28 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 42,568 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,899,841 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,278 deaths, 382,755 confirmed cases, 3,987,345 negative cases, and 368,360 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,719, along with 1,457,698 total cases.