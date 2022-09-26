Montreal's complete ban on plastic bags begins this week

After being adopted in a city council meeting last fall, Montreal’s ban on single-use plastic bags will officially come into effect this week.

On Monday, the City of Montreal posted a reminder stating that the distribution of all plastic shopping bags will be prohibited as of Tuesday, September 27, 2022. This regulation, which is part of Bylaw 16-051, will apply to each of Montreal’s 19 boroughs.

Once the new regulation has been established, it will immediately affect retail businesses and restaurants, including those that offer take-out and delivery. Mayor Valérie Plante says the ban is an important part of Montreal’s “ecological transition” toward becoming a zero-waste city by 2030.

“We have a responsibility to take concrete and courageous decisions to address the climate crisis, now. Banning plastic bags demonstrates our administration’s strong desire to accelerate Montreal’s ecological transition and to embody environmental leadership, both locally and internationally,” said Plante in a statement.

“As Montreal prepares to host COP 15 on biodiversity, this gesture will also help to better protect our natural environments. The fight against climate change is everyone’s business and we hope that this strong gesture can equip other municipalities to follow suit.”

To learn more about the new rules, you can visit montreal.ca.

Merchants and restaurant owners who have questions are encouraged to contact Affaires Montréal.