Canadian artist Red Jay has announced his latest project, Human Weighted Blanket, an art piece and therapy session.

His work invites Montrealers struggling with their mental health (three people at a time) into a studio to test out a specially designed weighted blanket. The “blanket” turns out to be the touch of another person; ranging from professional somatic bodyworkers, massage therapists, and professional cuddlers.

Montrealers partaking in the human weighted blanket session will be included in Red Jay’s video, which premieres on October 10.

The art piece’s objective is to tackle mental health deterioration due to isolation, loneliness, and lack of physical touch, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Red Jay says he felt the need to address the issue and create the piece after discovering some shocking statistics. He says loneliness can shorten a person’s life by 15 years, the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

“One thing I would like audiences of Human Weighted Blanket to know today is just how important it is to ask for touch, where appropriate. Even in micro-forms, it can still have a tremendous healing effect, especially if you’ve been deprived of it for such a long time.” says the artist.

Once complete, the video will have taken 10 months to complete, and will officially launch on World Mental Health Day (October 10).

The release of the video will be accompanied by a launch event that will offer cuddle/touch therapy sessions to guests with the same platonic touch therapists featured in the video.

For tickets and/or more info click here.

Where: WIP Espace Boutique, 3487 Saint-Laurent

When: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Times: 11 am – 5 pm

Price: Free