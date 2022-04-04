No snow, no freeze: It will finally feel like spring in Montreal this week

Although it’s technically been here since March 20, it’s safe to say that it’s finally starting to feel like spring in Montreal. In fact, it’s the first time this year that both day and nighttime temperatures will remain at 0°C or above for a whole week.

According to Environment Canada, the week’s temperature high will occur on Tuesday afternoon. With a mix of sun and cloud, the temperature is expected to feel like 11°C. Wednesday’s high will be similar, reaching 10°C.

But despite some gorgeous days ahead, nighttime temperatures will remain cool and rainy. The week’s low is set to occur on Monday evening. That’s the only time all week that the weather will hover around the 0°C mark. Tuesday and Saturday are also expected to reach lows of 1°C

A consistent period of rain is also expected, day and night, from Thursday to Saturday.

Hey, it may not be t-shirt time just yet, but this brief dose of Vitamin D is just what Mother Nature ordered.

Let’s just hope we don’t go backwards in the coming weeks.