Over 400 jobs available across 28 different Montreal companies this April

Spring is all about renewal, and maybe applying to potential new jobs in Montreal might renew your bank account as we settle into the first full month of the new season.

While it can be a bit daunting to search for new employment, it might be comforting to know that the financial industry, food services, tech, gaming, design, travel, real estate, and B2B companies in Montreal are currently hiring for various positions.

Besides potentially getting a new job, employers across various sectors in Montreal are offering plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of 25 companies and startups hiring for more than 350 positions spread out across many industries in April.

Maybe a new job is in the cards? Just in time for that office summer party…

Who: Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in installing Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world. With more than 6000 employees, Bell Technical Solutions has experienced strong growth and continues to distinguish itself from the competition through the excellence of its highly skilled workforce and the high calibre of its services. Choosing Bell Technical Solutions is choosing a company that is committed to job creation, embracing diversity and inclusion, and offering opportunities for professional development and advancement.

Jobs: We are seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support our ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how our work impacts the daily lives of people across our country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of our valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.

Perks: A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discounts on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company-provided smartphone and laptop.

More: Check out Bell’s career page with #technician and #BTS for all other job opportunities.

Who: Foot Locker Retail, Inc. is an American sportswear and footwear retailer that operates in 28 countries worldwide and has several locations in Montreal.

Sales Associate, Store Manager, Head of Sales, Key Manager, Assistant Manager, Cashier, Shift Manager Perks: Foot Locker offers staff discounts, health and dental, and flexible hours.

Foot Locker offers staff discounts, health and dental, and flexible hours. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the athletic retailer’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Air Canada is the flag carrier and the largest airline in Canada by fleet size and passengers carried. The company is headquartered in Montreal.

Crew Resource Planning Analyst, Pensions Manager, Investments Analysts, Senior Analyst, Cleaning Attendant, Content Marketing Manager, AI Specialist, Customer Service and Sales Agent, Warehouse Duty Manager, and many more. Perks: Air Canada offers health and dental care benefits, retirement plans, and special flying deals for friends and family.

Air Canada offers health and dental care benefits, retirement plans, and special flying deals for friends and family. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the airline’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Telus is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services, including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and cell phones.

Mental Health Case Manager, Sales Representative, Nutritionist, Team Manager, Financial Analyst, Legal Secretary, Manager, and many more. Perks: Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options.

Telus offers health and wellness insurance, gym memberships, free lunch and snacks, employee discounts, and work-from-home options. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the telecommunication company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Goodfood is a Canadian online grocery, home meal, and meal kit company based in Montreal.

Delivery Courier, Material Planner, Customer Fulfillment Associate, Shuttle Driver, Plating Associate, Talent Acquisition, Recruiter, Recipe Development Specialist, and many more. Perks: Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals.

Goodfood offers health and dental care benefits, flexible working hours, remote work options (where applicable), and meal deals. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Under Armour, Inc. is an American sports equipment company that manufactures footwear, sports, and casual apparel.

Assistant Store Manager, Sales Associate, Sales Teammate Perks: Tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, merchandise discount, health savings account, medical, dental, and vision.

Tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, merchandise discount, health savings account, medical, dental, and vision. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the equipment company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Groupe CH is Quebec’s premier sports and entertainment organization. It offers unique and memorable experiences for fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval.

Account Manager, E-Mail Marketing Specialist, Content and Advertising Manager, Graphic Design and Video Editing Coordinator, Web Programming Coordinator, Video and Game Entertainment Coordinator, Executive Administrative Assistant, Digital Marketing and Advertising Specialist, and Fan Programs Coordinator Perks: Groupe CH offers health and dental care benefits, retirement plans, and special deals for Canadiens and Rocket games, along with working inside the storied Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.

Groupe CH offers health and dental care benefits, retirement plans, and special deals for Canadiens and Rocket games, along with working inside the storied Bell Centre in downtown Montreal. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the group’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Shakepay is a crypto-tech company that allows Canadians the ability to buy and sell bitcoin. Bitcoin enables wealth to be stored with an individual without the need for a third party. Its fundamental use-case as a store of value with a predictable monetary policy is having profound implications on freeing individuals into financial sovereignty. Following Bitcoin, the entire suite of financial services is being rebuilt independently from the current financial infrastructure. Shakepay believes enabling access to these services is paramount to the creation of wealth and economic freedom.

Some of the open positions at Shakepay include: Application Security Engineer, Design Lead, Engineering Manager, Fiat Fraud Specialist, Frontend Developer, Growth Lead, Full-stack Developer, and more. Perks: Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere.

Shakepay takes care of its staff by offering insurance coverage, equity benefits, and generous vacation. Shakepay is invested in its employees’ personal development and is remote-friendly, meaning you can work from anywhere. More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit shakepay.com/careers.

Who: The Bell Centre, which hosts NHL hockey games and high-level events, is looking to fill more than 50 jobs. “Are you interested in working in a dynamic environment with plenty of challenges?” asks the Bell Centre’s career page.

Project Manager, Audio/Visual Technician, Accountant, Designer, Press Officer, Head Chef, Email Marketing Coordinator, Sales Rep, Customer Data Analyst, Brand Manager, and many more. Perks: Similar to the Groupe CH, the Bell Centre offers health and dental benefits, flexible hours, holidays, and special rebates on events and NHL games.

Similar to the Groupe CH, the Bell Centre offers health and dental benefits, flexible hours, holidays, and special rebates on events and NHL games. More: Check out more information about the Bell Centre’s work culture on its website.

Who: McGill University, one of the most renowned schools in North America, has more than 300 job openings (both full-time and part-time) spread out across its downtown campus, Macdonald Campus, and off-campus properties.

Teaching Assistant, IT Developer, Communications & Publications Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, Grader, Research Assistant, Data & Security Analyst, Senior Campus Planner, and many more. Perks: McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list.

McGill offers two unique and scenic campuses to work from, both of which are easy to access by bike and public transit. Perks also include health and dental care benefits, retirement savings plans, flexible time off, and holidays. Take note that McGill continually ranks on Montreal’s Top Employers list. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the university’s LinkedIn page.

Who: CCM, the Canadian sporting goods company, has been in operation since 1899 and is on the hunt for more employers to join its 338 Canadian team.

Team Lead, Global Master Data Analyst, Event & Activation Manager, Player Insight Specialist Perks: CCM Hockey helps its employees prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined contribution pension plan. The company also offers phased-in work options to help those nearing retirement transition.

CCM Hockey helps its employees prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined contribution pension plan. The company also offers phased-in work options to help those nearing retirement transition. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: The real estate investment and management firm is currently seeking out people with talent, drive, and ambition who are excited about joining one of the leading companies in the global real estate industry.

Advisor, Analyst, Developer, Senior Accountant, Technician, and 25 more jobs. Perks: Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave.

Ivanhoé Cambridge offers long-term saving plans, flexible work options, vacation allowance, and 18-week parental leave. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited is a cigarette manufacturing company headquartered out of Montreal.

Customer Development Manager, Digital Business Analyst, Digital Marketing Technologist, Social Media Associate, Product Designer Perks: Health plan options, vacation allowances, flexible work hour options, pension plans, office lunches.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Java Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Systems Designer, Development Director, Concept Artist, Senior Recruiter, Character Artist, Senior FX Artist, Storyboard Artist, Animator, Legal Counsel, Pipeline Developer, and more. Perks: Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community.

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its Twitter or Facebook pages.

Who: Amazon, the multinational technology company, is hiring for dozens of jobs at Montreal’s data centre and packaging facilities.

Cable Infrastructure Tech, Senior Manager, Sr. HR Business Partner, Data Centre Building Technician, Data Center Health and Safety, Staffing Coordinator, Public Relations Manager, Area Manager, Recruiter, Executive Leadership, IT Support Engineer, and more. Perks: Amazon provides extended health and dental care benefits to its employees, retirement savings plans, flexible time off and holidays, and employee discounts.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Account Representative, Customer Support Expert, Team Lead, Client Success Specialist, Driver Perks: Health and dental insurance, gym membership plans, life insurance, and discounts on company products and offerings.

Health and dental insurance, gym membership plans, life insurance, and discounts on company products and offerings. More: Keep track of Uber’s opening and company culture on its LinkedIn page.

Who: Sid Lee is an international creative services firm headquartered in Montreal, right in the middle of the constant buzz of Place Ville Marie.

Architecture Site Supervisor, Copywriter, Project Manager, Graphic Artist, Producer, Recruiter, Senior Strategist, Digital Art Director, Branding Supervisor, and more. Perks: Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits.

Located right downtown, Sid Lee offers flexible workdays, mediation and spa packages, breakfast and lunch, and competitive wages and benefits. More: Check out the Sid Lee culture on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: Bell has branded itself as Canada’s communication leader for the past 140 years. The company says it is continuing to “transform itself to provide more value to its customers and shareholders.”

Test Manager, Training Coordinator, Senior Solution Architect, Content Producer, Full Stack Developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, Network Engineer, SEO Expert, Legal Counsel, and more. Perks: Bell Media offers a competitive salary, benefits, work-from-home options, health plans, investment opportunities, and snacks.

Bell Media offers a competitive salary, benefits, work-from-home options, health plans, investment opportunities, and snacks. More: Check out more from Bell Media on the company’s LinkedIn page.

Who: BRP is a manufacturer of snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, and personal watercraft, headquartered in Montreal.

Data Architect, Financial Analyst, Infrastructure Operations Coordinator, Manager, Team Lead, Art Director, Senior Systems Administrator, UI Designer Lead, Content Strategist, and more. Perks: Located on René-Lévesque downtown, BRP is close to restaurants, cafes, and bars. The company offers competitive salaries, benefits, work-from-home options, and product discounts.

Located on René-Lévesque downtown, BRP is close to restaurants, cafes, and bars. The company offers competitive salaries, benefits, work-from-home options, and product discounts. More: Stay caught up with the company through the BRP LinkedIn page.

Who: Concordia University is a public university located in Montreal. It ranks as one of the top 50 universities in Canada and has over 50,000 students. Its campuses are spread out across downtown and the Loyola Campus in Montreal Ouest.

Project Manager, Facilities Planner (Architect), Truck Driver, Investigative Reporter, Research Advisor, Admissions Officer, and more. Perks: Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path.

Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who: Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Account Executive (Retail), Onboarding Coordinator, Senior Data Engineer, Partnership Development Manager, Program Manager, UX Designer, Data Analyst, Software Developer, and many more. Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups.

Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who: Payment Rails is a B2B SaaS payouts platform for the on-demand market.

Backend Developer, VP of Marketing, Content Marketing Manager (B2B), Talent Acquisition Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Business Development Representative (B2B SaaS), Customer Success Manager, and more. Perks: Located in Saint-Henri on the ever-busy Notre-Dame Street, the company is seeking “creative and innovative” employees.

Located in Saint-Henri on the ever-busy Notre-Dame Street, the company is seeking “creative and innovative” employees. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn pages.

Who: Intact Financial Corporation is a Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company. Originally established in 1809 as the Halifax Fire Insurance Association, it is now headquartered in Toronto.

Senior Python Developer, Senior Solution Architect, Software Development Manager, Senior Data Engineer, Senior Android Developer, Investment Analyst, Claims Rep, and more. Perks: Rewards program, extensive benefits package, flexible work arrangements, physical and mental health support, and more.

Rewards program, extensive benefits package, flexible work arrangements, physical and mental health support, and more. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its Twitter or LinkedIn pages.

Who : Dialogue is a health and wellness company that offers a range of healthcare services to employees and their families.

Proposal Writer, Software Engineer, Career Counsellor, Case Manager, Financial Planner, Mental Health Specialist, Customer Support Representative, Markering Specialist, Talent & Culture Coordinator, and more. Perks: Beautifully located in Old Montreal, Dialogue offers flexible work hours, “top-tier” benefits, catered meals, and a competitive salary.

Beautifully located in Old Montreal, Dialogue offers flexible work hours, “top-tier” benefits, catered meals, and a competitive salary. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who : Kabam is a world leader in developing entertaining, immersive, and highly social multiplayer games for mobile devices.

Senior Animator, Technical Artist, Gameplay Programmer, Senior Backend Developer. Perks: Kabam offers health plans, snacks, in-house training, educational programs, and more.

Kabam offers health plans, snacks, in-house training, educational programs, and more. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who: Scotiabank is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto. It is one of the country’s Big Five banks and the third-largest Canadian bank by deposits and market capitalization.

Home Financing Advisor, Financial Planner, Mortgage Specialist, Investment Specialist, Portfolio Manager, Small Business Advisor, Wealth Planning Associate, Client Manager, and more. Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, and health and wellness credit.

Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, and health and wellness credit. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who : The Royal Bank of Canada is one of the country’s biggest banks and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization.

Senior Full Stack Developer (front end), Maintenance and Support Technical Analyst, Full Stack PHP Developer, Senior IT Technical Analyst, Senior Back End Developer, Quality Engineer Perks: Flexible work-life, inclusive culture, access to leading technologies.

Flexible work-life, inclusive culture, access to leading technologies. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

Who : Local Logic helps real estate websites better match people with places by revealing the hidden value of any location.

Senior Back-End Developer – Data Engineering, Product Designer, Bookkeeper, VP Finance – Planning & Analysis, and Director of Marketing. Perks: $250 towards health and wellness, $500 per year towards professional development, and free lunches.

$250 towards health and wellness, $500 per year towards professional development, and free lunches. More: If you’re curious about the company’s culture, check out its LinkedIn page.

This list is accurate as of April 1, 2022

