If the thought of sneaking out of the city for a few days intrigues you, how about spending the night in the middle of nature in these “Super Domes” right outside Montreal.

It’s like camping just without all the… camping.

The Bel Air resort hotel in Mont-Tremblant specializes in chalet rentals, with the “Super Domes” being one of their most popular and most original units.

All “Super Domes” are bright and spacious, offering 700 sq ft of open living space, 15-foot-high ceilings, and large bay windows that can comfortably sleep two adults.

While offering superb mountain views, the domes are a simple five-minute walk to the resort’s clubhouse and an additional five-minute drive to Mont-Tremblant’s grocery stores, hiking trails, bars, and casino.

Each “Super Dome” features an open kitchen, king-size bed, AC, Wi-Fi, gas fireplace, sofa, and a stand-alone bathtub.

Outside is equipped with a BBQ grill, private jacuzzi, and sauna.

Imagine overlooking the gorgeous Tremblant area while sipping on a hot cup o’ joe?

For the spring season, prices start at $450 per night and mezzanine, triple, and giant family dome homes are also available.

Try saying family dome home ten times fast.

For more pricing, availabilities, and details, check out the Bel Air Resort website.