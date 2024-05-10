Messi Montreal tickets so expensive they're having trouble selling them all

With CF Montreal hosting Inter Miami on Saturday, local soccer fans are beyond pumped to see legendary footballer Lionel Messi make his Canadian debut.

Although Messi mania is alive and well in Montreal, Stade Saputo may have a large number of empty seats for the event.

There’s a good chance the ticket prices have something to do with that.

As indicated by CF Montreal’s website, hundreds of unsold tickets remain for the match featuring the Argentinian superstar.

So, how much are we talking here?

Well, the cheapest single-game passes can be had for $325, but you’d be sitting by yourself. The least expensive way to sit in a pair will set you back at least $495.

With a capacity of over 20,000, certain areas of Stade Saputo could look like a ghost town due to organizers overestimating how much fans were willing to dish out.

Meanwhile, the most expensive available tickets (certified resale) are going for upwards of $9,700.

According to Vivid Seats ticket marketplace, the Inter Miami vs. Montreal game is on track to become one of the most expensive MLS events ever, with an average ticket price of $465 (USD).

Unsurprisingly, other Inter Miami road games make up the majority of the 10 most expensive league games of the past decade and a half.

As for the fans who can afford to attend the May 11 match, they should anticipate an easy win for Messi’s club, which also includes the likes of soccer stars Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Montreal currently sits 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 3-3-3 record. Miami, on the other hand, is at the top of the standings, going 6-3-2 through their first 11 matches.

Messi, 36, leads the league in scoring with 10 goals and 12 assists, netting a goal and five helpers in his latest match against the New York Red Bulls last weekend.