Messi mania: When and how to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami

With Inter Miami CF taking on CF Montreal at Stade Saputo this weekend, one name will be on everyone’s lips: Lionel Messi.

Known as the world’s greatest footballer, Messi will make his Canadian debut this Saturday when his first-place club comes to Montreal for the first time this year.

Missing his time’s March bout against Montreal at Chase Stadium, the 36-year-old’s expected presence, along with stars Luis Suarez and Jordia Alb, in the match has unsurprisingly caused the price of (usually affordable) CF Montreal tickets to skyrocket.

As a result, there will be a lot of folks who are unable to attend. Here’s how you can follow the action for those looking to tune in from home or elsewhere.

When

The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at 7:30 pm ET.

How to watch and stream

Like every MLS match, those subscribed to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass can stream the event live. The MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for C$19.99 per month during the season or C$129 per season.

Meanwhile, Canadians with cable subscriptions will also have access, as TSN 5 and RDS will broadcast the match live.

Winning seven of their first 12 matches this season, Inter Miami will enter Montreal on a hot streak, coming off a 6-2 victory against the New York Red Bulls last weekend. Messi set two MLS records of his own in Saturday’s win, with the Argentinian forward logging five assists and one goal in the outing.

Montreal, meanwhile, will be in for quite the challenge as they host the star-studded squad. They currently sit 11th in the MLS’ Eastern Conference standings, boasting a record of three wins, three draws and four losses in their first 11 games.