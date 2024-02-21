"Nonsense": CF Montreal fans upset at high ticket prices for Messi visit

Both casual and hardcore CF Montreal fans have circled May 11 on their calendars. That’s the day global soccer superstar Lionel Messi is slated to hit the field at Saputo Stadium as a member of Inter Miami.

But as we’ve seen in plenty of other MLS markets over the past year, Messi’s inaugural Montreal visit has created a massive demand for tickets, which, in turn, has led to an even larger hike in prices.

On Wednesday, 1642MTL, CF Montreal’s largest supporters’ group, voiced their displeasure with ticket prices of C$449 (plus taxes) in section 114 — the part of the stadium they regularly occupy.

“The group is of the opinion that this price hike is extreme, and that it limits access to the match for dedicated supporters that encourage the club match after match, regardless of club record, year after year,” the group wrote in the opening of their statement, pointing out that exorbitant prices will “discourage Montreal supporters to the benefit of Lionel Messi supporters.”

The group, formed back in 2015, also criticized the club for charging more than ten times the amount they do for other games, calling it proof that CF Montreal is putting profit before fans.

“This is nonsense in a zone dedicated to local supporters, and 1642MTL believes that the club is not moving in the right direction to provide itself with a strong, proud, and blue­ white-and-black supporters’ section,” the statement continued.

Simon Carignan, coordinator of 1642MTL, chimed in as well, arguing that, given their unwavering support for the team, the group should be able to buy their tickets at a reasonable price despite the high demand.

“We are disappointed that the club did not make a gesture of goodwill to offer tickets at a reasonable price to the groups of supporters who accompanied the team when the stadium was sometimes half full,” Carignan said. “It would have been a nice gesture of recognition allowing the supporters already present in the section to be able to bring additional supporters to encourage [CF Montreal]. The club made the choice to put the dollar before loyalty, and that’s regrettable.”

Single-match tickets are not yet available for the 2024 season. According to the club’s website, those with access to the presale can purchase tickets as of Friday, February 23 at 10 AM ET.