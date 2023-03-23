Montreal’s McGill University has again been deemed Canada’s top academic institution.

According to the QS World University Rankings 2023, McGill was #31 globally. Based on an analysis of university programs at more than 1,500 schools, the rankings list the top international universities across 54 academic subjects.

Other Canadian schools in the top 50 included the University of Toronto (#34) and the University of British Columbia (#47).

Over the past few years, McGill’s global ranking has hit as high as #18 in 2012, dipping to a low of #35 in 2020. So, while its current score is still the best in the country, it is subpar by McGill’s standards.

In the rankings by subject, McGill came in at:

#22 for Medicine

#28 for Psychology

#29 for Law and Legal Studies

#30 for Education and Training

You can see the full ranking and learn more about the university by checking out the total QS World University Rankings.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.