Two brothers on McGill football team banned 12 years for doping

Two McGill University football players have been handed lengthy bans.

Costa Papanikolaou and his brother Dimitrios of the McGill Redbirds have each been issued a 12-year ban by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) for multiple anti-doping rule violations.

The Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) recently released details of the doping tribunal.

According to a report from the CCES, both U Sports athletes were found to have used a prohibited substance called SARM LGD-4033. The violations were discovered in urine samples collected in October 2021 and October 2022.

Known otherwise as Ligandrol, SARM LGD-4033 is a selective androgen receptor modulator that mimics the activity of testosterone in the body, which can increase muscle mass and boost athletic performance. It is currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Papanikolaou brothers initially challenged the findings but were suspended in December 2021. They managed to have the suspension lifted in September 2022, but a second finding in October 2022 led to another hearing.

The arbitrator in the case verified the offences in May 2023 and gave each athlete a 12-year suspension, divided into four years for the first violation and eight years for the second.

The bans remain in place until February 2034.

As a result, the two siblings are ineligible to participate in any sport governed by the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP), including practicing with their teammates.