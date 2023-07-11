The Montreal Canadiens won it all at the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament this past weekend.

The Team Quebec players, aged nine to 10, defeated Team Minnesota 7-4 to win the 2023 edition of the youth hockey event, which took place inside the West Edmonton Mall.

Over the years, NHLers like Trevor Zegras, Steven Stamkos, and Connor Bedard have all participated in the tournament as kids.

Now, another name has entered the conversation.

With 15 goals and 14 assists in just eight games, 10-year-old Liam Tep easily surpassed the tournament’s previous record with a whopping 29 points, leading Montreal to their first championship win.

The former record of 18 points was held by none other than Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who played in the tournament with the Chicago Jr. Blackhawks back in 2011.

Coincidentally, Tep beat the record wearing No.22, Caufield’s current jersey number.

Meanwhile, Caufield was featured in a video wishing the team of youngsters good luck before their semi-final matchup.

“You guys are doing really well so far,” said the Habs forward. “It’s just beginning.”

Tep has seen immense growth in his game in a short time, netting 25 more points than last year and outscoring his previous team leader by 14.

The young superstar was born in 2013 and will be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2031. It’s far too early to say if he’s a shoo-in for first overall, but if he continues at this pace, the future is certainly bright.

If Montreal lucks out, maybe he and Caufield (who will be 31 years old by then) will finally share the same ice.