While their bitter rivals may disagree, a verdict has been reached among the NHL’s top stars: the Montreal Canadiens have the best arena atmosphere in the league.

Monday marked Amazon Prime’s first weekly NHL stream and a handful of promotional videos featuring the game’s biggest talents came with it. Among the questions, players were asked, “Which rink is your favourite to play at on the road?”

The Bell Centre, which has regularly topped annual player polls, was the overwhelming favourite.

“The fans in Montreal are really passionate, I love when they get on me,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said, referencing the playful jeers he regularly receives from the Canadiens’ faithful.

“They boo me. They make it really fun to play there.”

Young Blackhawks star and former first-overall pick Connor Bedard, who has played three NHL games at the Bell Centre, echoed the same sentiment about Habs fans.

“I love playing in Montreal. We got to play their home opener last year, which was awesome,” the 19-year-old noted. “It was a great experience and everyone is so invested in the Canadiens.”

Minnesota Wild forward Brock Faber, Calgary Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weeagar, New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes, and Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby were quick to pin the city at the top of their respective lists.

It’s not difficult to see why the home of the NHL’s oldest franchise would be so popular with visiting players. With the Bell Centre boasting the largest seating capacity (21,105) in the league and the Canadiens dominating their local sports market, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more electric atmosphere for a hockey game.