Comtois wants to play in Montreal but Canadiens aren't calling: report

The Montreal Canadiens have the opportunity to sign a talented Quebec-born player. But it looks like they’re not interested.

After five years with the Anaheim Ducks, Maxime Comtois recently decided to part ways with the team over the summer after they did not tender him a qualifying offer. As a result, the 24-year-old forward, who was selected 50th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, is now an unrestricted free agent seeking a new opportunity.

And according to a new report from TVA Sports, Comtois is eager to find a new start elsewhere.

“It’s a mutual decision between both parties,” he explained to reporters on Saturday during his participation in the annual KR8 Classic, a charity hockey game in Boisbriand. “I had a good start to my career, but certain things happened [including injuries] that caused the team and me to no longer be on the same page. When I sat down with my agent and family at the end of the season, I realized it was better for me to find a job elsewhere,” he added.

The Longueuil, Quebec, native also expressed an interest in playing for the Canadiens but says he has not yet received a call from his hometown team.

“The Canadiens haven’t contacted my agent,” Comtois admitted. “But I have no problem playing in such a demanding market where the pressure is high.”

With the season quickly approaching, Comtois said he is still confident he’ll find a new team before training camps begin around the league.

“I’m not the only one in this situation, but it doesn’t stress me out,” Comtois emphasized. “It’s the first time I’ve experienced an offseason without a contract, but I’m confident that a team will sign me before the start of training camp.”

Comtois, who captained Canada’s World Juniors team to a gold medal in 2018, has netted 38 goals and 86 points over 210 NHL games. His last contract had an annual cap hit of $820,000.

Meanwhile, with the likes of Carey Price and others still under LTIR status, the Habs have roughly $6.9 million in available cap space.