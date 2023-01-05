At this point in the season, it’s become evident that the Montreal Canadiens are in the middle of a rebuild year.

The team’s pool of young talent looks promising, but they are lacking the serious depth needed to be contenders ⁠— or even mediocre for that matter. As a result, the Habs will likely be sellers going into the March 3 trade deadline.

And with an upcoming draft class that is set to be one for the ages, teams in their position will be after draft picks. While Montreal currently holds 11 draft picks (two in the first round), there is no reason they won’t be looking to acquire more.

It won’t be fun for fans to see this team lose some of the few key players on the roster, but sometimes things have to get worse before they get any better.

Here are a handful of players that may very well be dealt for draft picks before the deadline.

Joel Edmundson

Rumours are already swirling about Joel Edmundson being traded. The apparent market price for the 29-year-old defenceman is a first-round pick.

If that seems high, remember that Montreal swapped Ben Chiarot for the Florida Panthers’ unprotected first-round pick last March. There’s no reason Steady Eddy won’t generate a similar return.

Possible return: First-round pick, second-round pick

Sean Monahan

Over the offseason, the Canadiens acquired Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 1st round pick from the Calgary Flames for future considerations. Funnily enough, Montreal will likely be able to fetch another high pick for the centre at the upcoming trade deadline.

And since he’s in the last year of his contract, Monahan will have the option to re-sign with the Canadiens next year as a free agent making this a win-win-win situation for the Habs.

Possible return: First-round pick, second-round pick

Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson is both a fan favourite and a sparkplug on the ice.

But his recent production, while not abysmal, has not been anywhere close to what the 28-year-old is capable of. Montreal might seize the opportunity to deal the power forward to a playoff contender while his value is still somewhat high.

We’ve all seen what he can do in the playoffs.

Possible return: Second-round pick, third-round pick

Jonathan Drouin

From injuries to poor offensive production, Drouin’s time in Montreal may finally be coming to an end.

Since he’s on an expiring contract, don’t be surprised if a playoff team picks him up for a late draft pick. The return won’t be high, but it’s better than nothing.

Possible return: Fourth-round pick, fifth-round pick

Jake Allen

With Carey Price unlikely to return, Jake Allen has assumed the starter role in Montreal.

In the early part of the season, the 32-year-old showed fans and teammates that he was more than capable of carrying the load. But as the games piled up, so did fatigue. These days Allen has also been given the overwhelming responsibility of backing up a defensive squad made up of mostly rookies.

There’s no doubt that he would boast better numbers as a backup on a solid team.

Possible return: Second-round pick, third-round pick

Honourable mentions

Mike Hoffman

Habs fans have not been subtle with their distaste for Mike Hoffman’s play this season.

Whether you like him or not, he still holds value as an offensive asset and key powerplay piece. Because of that, teams looking for additional scoring might make an offer for the 33-year-old. The price tag may be low, but he can very well be moved.

Possible return: Third-round pick, fourth-round pick

Christian Dvorak

After losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, the Canadiens traded two draft picks, including a first-round selection in 2022, to acquire Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes.

Since coming to Montreal, Dvorak has struggled to get on the scoresheet consistently. If the right offer comes along, Montreal may decide to part ways with him.

Possible return: Second-round pick, third-round pick