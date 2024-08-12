Canadiens legend Markov warns Demidov of "pressure in Montreal"

As Ivan Demidov prepares to step into the Montreal Canadiens’ spotlight, the highly touted prospect has already caught the attention of a Habs legend.

Former defenceman Andrei Markov, who knows a thing or two about thriving in Montreal, recently offered some seasoned advice for the young Russian forward.

In an interview with Russian media outlet Match TV, Markov, who spent 16 seasons patrolling the blue line in Montreal, expressed his pride in seeing his countryman join the storied NHL franchise but warned of the challenges that may come with wearing the iconic Canadiens sweater.

“I am very happy that one of our Russian hockey players was drafted by one of the greatest NHL clubs,” Markov said of Demidov, who was selected fifth overall by his former club. “He will definitely get a chance. But at the same time, there is pressure in Montreal that he will have to cope with. If he does this, then playing for Montreal will be the best memory of his life.”

While Canadiens fans have seen many youngsters melt under the heat of the bright Bell Centre lights, others have risen to the occasion. Markov, for instance, went from being a sixth-round pick in 1998 to suiting up for nearly 1,000 games with the same team.

As Demidov prepares to play out the final year of his KHL contract, he may get the chance to show us what he’s got as early as next spring.

So far, the 18-year-old phenom is off to a good start, lighting up the MHL last season by netting an impressive 60 points in 30 games for SKA-1946, leading his team to a Kharlamov Cup victory.

However, as Markov pointed out, the road to success in Montreal isn’t easy.

“There are high expectations after being selected in the first round, but there is a lot of work ahead to gain a foothold. If he continues to work, he will have a great future.”

The 45-year-old also noted that learning French could help Demidov adjust to life in Montreal, but ultimately, his focus should be on the ice.

“He just needs to do his job,” Markov advised.