Live out your real-life Mario Kart fantasies at this Montreal race track

If you’re confident about your Mario Kart skills, now you can finally put your money where your mouth is and apply those joystick powers to real-life at Montreal’s Combat d’Archers.

This year, the sports complex introduced their go-kart track, which acts like a replica of the Nintendo game. From the Mario Kart soundtrack to plush versions of the turtle shell, banana peel, and star power-ups from the game, players can now live out their childhood dreams.

To really give racers the “pick your player” feel, every kart and helmet at the Combat d’Archers track is designated to a specific character from the game, which means you can play as your favourite.

Every kart goes up to 22km/h and is equipped with a drifting lever to enhance the fun. Drivers even have the power to do 360s and go backwards to ensue additional chaos against opponents.

For $25 you get a 40-minute session, with 30 minutes of racing. Birthday parties or event package for up to 10 players costs $250, and includes a party room for one hour after your session.

For more information and/or to book your session visit combatdarchers.ca/karting-mtl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Combat d’Archers Montreal (@combatdarchers)



Address: 3955 Rue de Rouen

Hours: Weekdays, 12 pm – 11 pm; Weekends, 9 am – 11 pm

Price: $25