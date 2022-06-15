Popular Montreal-based salad shop opens second Toronto location

Popular Montreal-based salad shop, Mandy’s now has a second Toronto location in Midtown, but it’s only available for delivery or takeout.

Mandy’s opened its first Toronto location in March after successfully dominating the Montreal area with its massive gourmet salad bowls, healthy eats, and real juices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy’s (@mandysalads)

Its Ossington location has been a hit — so much so, that now residents in the city’s north end can snag a bite of its popular offerings thanks to Kitchen Hub.

Introducing Mandy’s Express located inside the ghost kitchen’s Castlefield location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kitchen Hub (@kitchenhub)

You might also like: 6 Toronto restaurant openings to look forward to

Tim Hortons ice cream truck to serve free scoops in Toronto this weekend

McDonald's just launched a new treat across Canada

Although they don’t serve smoothies at this location, it does offer snacks, Mandy Juices and other drinks, dressings to go, and, of course, its huge salads.

Check out Mandy’s Express menu here.

It’s available seven days a week from 10 am to 9 pm. Time to get your health on!

Mandy’s Express

Address: Kitchen Hub – 1121 Castlefield Avenue

Website | Instagram