This Quebec police force has started putting speed signs on children

We’ve all seen those digital speed signs that tell you exactly how fast you’re going in comparison to the local limit.

Longueuil’s police department (SPAL) has taken that concept and has pushed it one step further, attaching the measuring instruments to children’s backpacks.

Le @PoliceSPAL a accompagné ce matin, un élève dans le cadre d’un projet mené à l’école Marie-Victorin à Brossard. Le projet Radar vivant vise à sensibiliser les automobilistes, dans les zones scolaires🚸, à porter une attention particulière aux enfants. https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/mtYvlvYIER — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) June 9, 2022

As part of Quebec’s “Radar Vivant” project, two Longueuil police officers accompanied elementary school kids to Marie-Victorin School in Brossard earlier this month. The speed of drivers in the school zone was displayed on the students’ backs. And if motorists drove under the speed limit of 30 km/h, the number on the child’s backpack turned green. If they went over, the number flashed red.

The initiative was first practiced by Laval police back last fall.

In 2020, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) introduced the campaign with the following video.

In order to better protect children, police say they hope the radar project will increase public awareness about speeding in school zones.

Don’t be surprised if these become more commonplace when the new school year begins in September.

As of now, drivers caught speeding in school zones in Quebec can face fines over $300 and risk losing multiple demerit points.