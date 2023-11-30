A look back at the longest Canadiens goal droughts of the last decade

With exactly zero goals since March 14, 2023, Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been gripping the stick a little tighter than usual as of late.

And since the Canadiens only have a handful of games before the calendar year ends, there’s a real possibility that he doesn’t put one in the back of the net before 2024.

For those who have been counting, Anderson has now gone 25 consecutive games without a goal, which is quite the drought when you consider that he scored 21 goals in just 69 games with Montreal last season.

It’s certainly worrisome for fans, but the Habs have seen plenty of long goalless streaks over the past decade. Don’t worry, we did the math so you don’t have to.

Not counting defencemen, here are the eight longest goal droughts Canadiens players experienced over the last 10 years.

Jonathan Drouin — 45 games

From January 2022 to March 2023, Jonathan Drouin, who battled multiple injuries in his time with Montreal, went 45 games with scoring.

Before breaking the ice that season, he racked up enough assists to break an NHL record, becoming the forward with the highest points total in a season without scoring a single goal.

Michael Chaput — 32 games

Michael Chaput played 32 games with the Habs throughout the 2018-19 season. He didn’t score a single goal and was eventually sent down to the Laval Rocket.

Torrey Mitchel — 39 games

Centre Terry Mitchell had a serious midseason slump when he was unable to find a goal for 39 games between December 2016 and March 2017.

Jacob De La Rose — 31 games

Swedish winger Jacob De La Rose had a lot of difficulty getting on the scoresheet in his final season with the Canadiens, netting just four goals over 55 games. He was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Red Wings the following season.

Manny Malhotra — 52 games

In the twilight of his career, Manny Malhotra joined the Canadiens for one year during the 2014-15 season. Unfortunately, it would take the veteran nearly four months to get his first goal of the season, which happened to be his last at the NHL level.

Michael Bournival — 36 games

Michael Bournival played 60 games with the Canadiens in his rookie season back in 2013-14. While he capped off the year with a respectable seven goals, he played 36 straight without scoring.

Travis Moen — 41 games

Not known as much of a scorer, throughout the 2013-14 season, Travis Moen dealt with a tough 41-game goalless stretch, which he seemingly never recovered from.

Finishing that campaign with just two goals, Moen would score just three more goals over the next two seasons before calling it a career.

Ryan White — 55 games

Known as a tough and gritty player, the Canadiens didn’t bring Ryan White up to the NHL to score goals.

And he did not surpass any expectations in that department.

White scored a lone goal in 2013, and it came in January. After going on a 55-game cold streak, he managed to net another almost exactly one calendar year later.