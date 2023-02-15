Canadiens' Drouin breaks NHL record for most points without a goal

Jonathan Drouin is now the holder of an NHL record. Unfortunately, it’s one that the Montreal Canadiens forward may not be too thrilled about.

A Reddit user by the name of u/Independent_Skill382 recently pointed out that with his 17th assist of the season, Drouin has officially become the forward with the highest points total in a season without scoring a single goal.

Six of those assists came in the last five games.

According to data from statmuse.com, the top assist-sans-goals streak was formerly held by Dan Bourbonnais of the Hartford Whalers, who amassed 16 assists over 35 games over the 1983-1984 season.

Drouin surpassed the record in 31 games this year.

Despite recent offensive struggles, Drouin scored over 20 goals with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016-2017 season. He put up a respectable 13 with the Habs the following year.

Over 458 NHL games, the 27-year-old has netted a total of 75 goals and 269 points.

But until he puts one past a goalie this year, every assist he obtains will be counted toward the new league record.