Canadiens' Drouin breaks NHL record for most points without a goal

Feb 15 2023, 5:24 pm
Jonathan Drouin is now the holder of an NHL record. Unfortunately, it’s one that the Montreal Canadiens forward may not be too thrilled about.

A Reddit user by the name of u/Independent_Skill382 recently pointed out that with his 17th assist of the season, Drouin has officially become the forward with the highest points total in a season without scoring a single goal.

Six of those assists came in the last five games.

According to data from statmuse.com, the top assist-sans-goals streak was formerly held by Dan Bourbonnais of the Hartford Whalers, who amassed 16 assists over 35 games over the 1983-1984 season.

Drouin surpassed the record in 31 games this year.

drouin montreal stats assists

Despite recent offensive struggles, Drouin scored over 20 goals with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2016-2017 season. He put up a respectable 13 with the Habs the following year.

Over 458 NHL games, the 27-year-old has netted a total of 75 goals and 269 points.

But until he puts one past a goalie this year, every assist he obtains will be counted toward the new league record.

