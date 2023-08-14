Runner-up Samsonova needed "more time" to recover at National Bank Open final in Montreal

Liudmila Samsonova began her Sunday afternoon by beating World No.3 Elena Rybakina in the National Bank Open semi-final.

Likely exhausted from the three-set match that concluded with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 score, Samsonova was back on Centre Court at IGA Stadium just a few hours later to play in the final against Jessica Pegula.

Unsurprisingly, Samsonova ran out of gas when it came time to face the rested No. 4 seed, who won the match and tournament with ease in two sets by a score of 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday’s rain delays were the reason for both of Samsonova’s matches having to be played in the same day. And less than ideal weather was the story of the week.

As a result, the Russian played a total of four matches over two days, which is something Pegula highlighted in her post-match speech.

“Everyone needs to give her a round of applause,” the Buffalo native said before being awarded the trophy. “She’s played like five matches in three days.”

“It’s not ideal. There’s nothing we could really do, which is the weather, but I know scheduling wasn’t in her favour,” Pegula later added.

Despite her obvious disappointment, the runner-up thanked the fans who cheered her on throughout the difficult match.

“This week, guys, you were unbelievable!” Samsonova said to spectators after the match. “I hope to come back in two years.”

In a press conference, the 24-year-old told reporters she wished she would have been granted more of rest period between matches.

“Honestly, I would love to have more time, but they said that it’s impossible,” Samsonova explained, before suggesting organizers further explore options to not force players to participate in multiple matches in a day.

“You must — this is my opinion– make a schedule where it’s possible to play because we already made two matches in one day,” she added.

Sunday also marked the conclusion of the 2023 men’s singles final at the National Bank Open, where 21-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy picked up the biggest title win of his pro tennis career with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australian Alex de Minaur in Toronto.