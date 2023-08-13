Tennis fans in Toronto were treated to a first-time champion on Sunday.

In the 2023 men’s singles final at the National Bank Open, 21-year-old Italian player Jannik Sinner picked up the biggest title win of his pro tennis career with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Australian Alex de Minaur at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium.

Sinner came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed and the No. 8 player in the world, while de Minaur was unranked in the tournament seeds while currently ranking No. 18 in the world.

It was the third ATP Masters 1000 final of Sinner’s career, losing in two previous chances at the 2021 and 2023 Miami Open.

“It’s another great challenge for me, another chance. Happy to be in the position, no? I’ve been working very hard for these matches like semifinals and finals,” Sinner said Saturday after his semifinal victory over Tommy Paul.

Meanwhile, it was the first Masters 1000 final of his career for de Minaur, who had previously seen his biggest victory come with his title at this past year’s Mexico Open, a 500 Series event.

“It feels like all the hard work, all the hours on the court, off the court, they’re paying off. It’s good to see those results,” de Minaur said Saturday after his semifinal win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. “Because a lot of times you put in all this effort and hard work and the results just don’t come; right? So it’s always a huge boost of confidence when you’re able to go on these deep runs.”

Despite the men’s draw featuring four of the world’s top five players in Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsistipas and Casper Ruud, Sinner was the highest seed remaining heading into Saturday’s two semifinals.

The women’s final is set for Sunday evening, with Jessica Pegula set to take on Liudmila Samsonova at IGA stadium in Montreal.