Legault defends Quebec's $7 million NHL investment to host LA Kings

After coming under fire for reportedly paying $7 million to host two of the Los Angeles Kings’ preseason games in Quebec City next fall, the CAQ government is defending its decision.

“It’s important to invest in recreation, whether it’s sports or culture,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in French after being asked about the investment at a Seniors’ Home in Rivière-au-Renard, in Gaspé on Friday, as per a La Presse report.

In addressing the issue, Legault admitted that he’d like Gary Bettman, the NHL’s commissioner, to attend the games in order to see the potential Quebec holds as a hockey market since losing their team via relocation to Colorado nearly three decades ago.

“It’s time the [NHL] granted a franchise [to Quebec City],” said Legault. “We see this as an opportunity to show off this amphitheatre [the Centre Vidéotron].”