Legault defends Quebec's $7 million NHL investment to host LA Kings

After coming under fire for reportedly paying $7 million to host two of the Los Angeles Kings’ preseason games in Quebec City next fall, the CAQ government is defending its decision.
“It’s important to invest in recreation, whether it’s sports or culture,” Quebec Premier Francois Legault said in French after being asked about the investment at a Seniors’ Home in Rivière-au-Renard, in Gaspé on Friday, as per a La Presse report.
In addressing the issue, Legault admitted that he’d like Gary Bettman, the NHL’s commissioner, to attend the games in order to see the potential Quebec holds as a hockey market since losing their team via relocation to Colorado nearly three decades ago.
“It’s time the [NHL] granted a franchise [to Quebec City],” said Legault. “We see this as an opportunity to show off this amphitheatre [the Centre Vidéotron].”
Upon further questioning, Legault also called the initiative important “because the people of Quebec love hockey.”
While the price tag is up for debate, the premier is not wrong. QMJHL playoff games in the province’s capital often draw upwards of 14,000 fans, which is a lot more than some NHL teams can attract.
On top of that, the Kings currently have two notable Quebec-born players on their roster: Pierre-Luc Dubois and Phillip Danault. Along with the two forwards is defenceman Jordan Spence, who, while not from the Province of Québec, played his junior hockey in the QMJHL as well.
Finally, Kings President and Montreal Native Luc Robitaille remains one of the greatest former NHLers to ever hail from La Belle province.
The Kings will train in Quebec City starting October 2, 2024. They will suit up for a game against the Boston Bruins in their first preseason start on October 3 before taking on the Florida Panthers two days later.
Tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 am ET on Friday. They can be purchased by visiting lecentrevideotron.ca.
- You might also like:
- Canadiens coach St. Louis shows off his moves in new Hydro-Québec ad