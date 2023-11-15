Canadiens coach St. Louis shows off his moves in new Hydro-Québec ad

While watching the game, you’ll definitely see Martin St. Louis behind the Montreal Canadiens’ bench.

But now you might also catch him during the commercial break.

On Tuesday, Hydro-Québec released a new commercial featuring the 48-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer. The French ad features St. Louis using hockey as a metaphor for reducing our carbon emissions.

St. Louis, dressed in a coach’s tracksuit, begins by explaining tips for succeeding in “the energy transition.”

“To turn polluting energy into clean energy takes a good game plan,” the Canadiens coach says.

“The defence is better consuming our energy,” he adds, pointing to a hockey whiteboard with various symbols for green alternatives.

The Habs bench boss then pokes fun at one of his recent press conference one-liners.

“Everyone must play their game in the game,” he says looking at the camera.

Explication de Martin St-Louis sur le fait de jouer librement dans sa structure de jeu : "Je veux qu'ils amènent leur game en dedans de notre game. Tu peux pas juste jouer TA game. Faut tu joues LA game. T'amènes TA game à LA game. J'sais pas si tu comprends ?" 😅@RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 13, 2022

Hydro-Québec even got the former All-Star to take a few slap shots, which he probably performed with ease.

“It also takes a good offence,” he says before ripping a series of one-timers from the blue line while naming alternative energy solutions such as “solar” and “wind.”

While some may be surprised to see St. Louis still in playing shape, his players won’t.

The eccentric coach is known to hit the gym and lead drills by example. Last season, multiple videos featuring him stick-handling and speeding through practice sessions made headlines in Habs land.

Talk about leading by example.

As for the Canadiens, who are 7-7-2 to start the year, they’ll be looking to get back on track when they play the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season at the Bell Centre this Thursday.

While his new ad will play between whistles, hopefully, St. Louis provides the energy when it matters most.