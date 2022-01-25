Legault caught allegedly deleting negative Instagram comments

Instagram users are up in arms about Quebec Premier François Legault allegedly deleting swarms of negative comments on his most recent posts.

One recent post of his was devoted to the 74th anniversary of Quebec’s official symbol, the Fleur-de-lis. Despite the seemingly innocent photo and caption, many of the premier’s critics took the opportunity to voice their displeasure with Legault in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by François Legault (@francoislegault.pm)

The negativity did not stop there, as this type of reception was also visible on the Premier’s latest post that referenced the January 24 press conference focused on convincing people who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine to go get one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by François Legault (@francoislegault.pm)

This slew of resentment did not sit well with the Premier, as his team worked to allegedly delete the comments on the multiple posts as they were coming in.

This, in turn, led to more comments around the suppression and censorship of criticism from the public. Some users claimed that this practice was a regular occurrence on the Premier’s posts.

Users alleged that Legault’s team deleted over 630 comments. Here’s an idea of the comments that remain.

As for what those deleted comments said, we can only imagine.