Thousands of teddy bears will hit the ice at upcoming Laval Rocket game

If you’ve never been to a Laval Rocket game, Saturday’s afternoon matchup against the Hartford Wolf Pack is probably one you won’t want to miss.

In collaboration with the Service de police de Laval (SPL), the Rocket will host their fifth edition of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Place Bell on December 9.

For those who haven’t heard of a teddy bear toss, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Fans are encouraged to toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Rocket score their first goal. The tradition, which usually results in chaos, allows the team to collect many cuddly companions. The bears are then donated to local organizations and initiatives dedicated to supporting families and children in the Laval area.

This year, they will find new homes with 28 different organizations and initiatives, including Fondation Cité de la Santé, Centre des femmes de Laval, Maison des familles Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, and the Maison de la famille de Laval-Ouest.

For reference, here’s a video of how last year’s toss looked when ex-Rocket forward Anthony Richard netted the opening goal less than one minute into the opening frame.

Anthony Richard fait voler les ours en peluche à Laval! 🧸 Anthony Richard makes the teddy bears fly in Laval! @RocketLaval | #BELvsLAV pic.twitter.com/CP2YUnXZhh — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) December 10, 2022

Head coach Jean-François Houle highlighted the importance of the tradition calling on everyone to contribute to the toss that supports families in need during the holidays.

“This collaboration is a great opportunity to get involved in a cause that is dear to us,” said Houle in a press release. “With the holiday season approaching, everyone will be called upon to contribute to this joyful evening to support children in need.”

Tickets for Saturday’s 3 pm game are still available and can be purchased for less than $30 a piece via Ticketmaster.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own teddy bears but there will also be options available for purchase on site.