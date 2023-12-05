The Montreal Canadiens made a bit of a shocking move when they sent defenceman Arber Xhekaj down to the Laval Rocket on Monday

Keeping fellow blueliner Jayden Struble at the NHL level while moving Xhekaj, who was recently activated off IR, came as a slight surprise to fans — and to Xhekaj, himself.

#Canadiens d-man Arber Xhekaj skating with the Laval Rocket this morning pic.twitter.com/nw0Txu9Zuq — Al Sciola (@al_sciola) December 5, 2023

“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Xhekaj told reporters after the Rocket’s Monday practice. “It made sense from their point. They just want to see me play a lot of minutes and develop my game.”

While he understands the Canadiens’ decision, the Hamilton native, who made the jump to the NHL directly from junior last season, seemed disappointed.

“It’s obviously tough. Nobody likes to get sent down,” he explained. “I’m here now and there’s nothing I could do about it, just go up from here.”

The 22-year-old, who has registered one goal and two assists over 17 games with the Habs this season, may have never played a game in the AHL, but he’s been advised not to underestimate the league.

“I think it’s definitely a hard league. A lot of guys on the Canadiens have played here. They were telling me, ‘Don’t take it light,'” he said.

And although he’s been nicknamed “The Sheriff” for his physical play style and willingness to drop the gloves, Xhekaj, who leads Montreal in penalty minutes, knows it will take more than a few fights to regain his spot with the Canadiens.

“I know you can’t ever get too comfortable,” he said. “I don’t think me going out and fighting everyone is going to bring me back up.”

As for the Rocket, who are trying to snap a six-game losing streak, head coach Jean-Francois Houle is looking forward to having a player like Xhekaj around.

“He’s an important player… He’ll keep improving like everyone else,” Houle said in French before emphasizing that he will work towards improving Xhekaj’s discipline and defensive game.

“His style of game can only help us,” the coach added.

Xhekaj is expected to make his debut with Laval when the Rocket takes on the Belleville Senators at home this Wednesday.