La Ronde has 600 available seasonal jobs for the upcoming season

If you’re thinking about a summer job but have no experience, La Ronde has got you covered.

Quebec’s biggest amusement park has begun a recruitment process to fill 600 jobs for the upcoming 2022 season, which begins on May 21.

The city’s favourite playground is seeking seasonal employees 15 years and older for a variety of positions, including admissions, ride operator, culinary services, grounds maintenance, and more.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, La Ronde’s Communications and Marketing Manager Karina Thevenin says no prior experience is required to work at the park and that new employees are paid $15/hour.

La Ronde also offers a slew of great perks, including a flexible schedule, access to all Six Flags parks, tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, and the opportunity for promotion within the company.

This year, La Ronde is hosting an in-person job fair on April 9 and 10, from 9 am to 4 pm. Candidates will be interviewed at La Ronde’s official office, which is situated near the park. More information and next steps in the process are available on the La Ronde website.