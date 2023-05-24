Montreal's Just for Laughs festival announces second wave of headlining acts

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The comedy lineup at the 41st edition of Montreal’s annual Just for Laughs festival has just gotten a bit longer.

On Wednesday, festival organizers announced that the likes of Leslie Jones, Ronnie Chieng, and Mike Ward would be added to the already impressive array of comedic star power. Other notable second-wave additions to the July lineup include Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Neal Brennan, Mike Ward, and Ramy Youssef.

According to a press release, over a dozen galas and concert shows have been added to the program.

Back in March, JFL announced its first wave of stand-up all-stars coming to Montreal this summer with the likes of Ali Wong, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, and Anthony Jeselnik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs)

With this week’s additions, this summer’s JFL is set to be one of the most star-studded in recent memory. And, as always, there’s also a good chance that the festival still has a few more surprises up its sleeve.

You can view the entire lineup here.

Just for Laughs runs from July 14 to 29. Pre-sale tickets will be available as of Thursday, May 25. Tickets for the various galas, concert shows, and club shows will be made available to the public on Friday.

Passes available: