Montreal en photo: 21 superb snapshots from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been captured through a camera lens. As we jump into June, warm weather and countless events have inspired our local photographers to take it all in.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 21 superb snapshots of the city from the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑫 📷┃𝑴𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑬́𝑨𝑳 🇨🇦 (@photography.freed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Babana (@maltibabana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURE | travel & photography (@laure.wgnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia F. (@n___a___n___a___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia F. (@n___a___n___a___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅽🅸🆃🅸🆂🅷 (@anzcovers2022)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naym Charaf-Eddine (@naymcharafeddine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roamory (@roamory)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefano Nichele’s Photography 📸 Urban & Nature (@streetph514)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DroDellaPhoto 📸 (@drodellaphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Cherry (@chez3006)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DreamTravelCapture (@ontarionbeyond)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diablo_600

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arlynamaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nirmal Chauhan (@nirmal_711)