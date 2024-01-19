Le Centre Sheraton has long been one of Montreal’s most popular downtown hotels. First opened in 1982, the René-Lévesque street staple has recently undergone a major transformation.

And the results are — in a word — outstanding.

From the moment I stepped into the Sheraton’s newly renovated Grand Hall, I was greeted by a lobby with the perfect blend of coziness and sophistication. The reinvented public area, which includes studios for intimate gatherings and tech-friendly sound-proof booths, isn’t just a pretty space; it’s a vibrant hub designed for connection.

Along with a state-of-the-art health and fitness club on the sixth floor and a lounge way up on the 37th, there are a handful of other features that make it the optimal place for out-of-towners here on vacation or business or even locals just looking for a serene escape in the heart of the city.

After spending a night in the 825-room inn, here are some of my main takeaways.

Pets are pampered guests

One standout feature was the Sheraton’s commitment to being pet-friendly. And travelling with our four-legged companion, Charlie, was a breeze thanks to the thoughtful amenities provided.

From cozy pet beds and waste bag holders to water bowls and embroidered food mats, the hotel made sure that our stay was as comfortable as it was welcoming.

It’s a refreshing change to find a place downtown that not only accepts animals but embraces them as part of the guest experience.

As for Charlie, she would give it a five-star rating if she had thumbs.

Great eats

As the Sheraton’s main restaurant, Stanley is right in the middle of the action.

Open every day from 6:30 am to 11 pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner; the elegant eatery rises to the occasion (and steals the show) with its inviting atmosphere and mouthwatering offerings.

With a variety of dishes like the catch of the day and creamy gnocchi with mushroom and parmesan, the restaurant offered a delectable journey through Montreal’s culinary landscape.

There’s also an extensive wine list, a selection of globally inspired cocktails, and plenty of sharing options, such as a tartar tasting and charcuterie board for two.

But despite the pretty plates and swanky atmosphere, don’t be surprised to see jersey-wearing hockey fans in the mix, either having a pre-game meal or watching the action from one of the bar and grill’s many large television screens.

Hockey Haven

And speaking of hockey, for sports enthusiasts, the Sheraton’s prime location is a game-changer.

Approximately a two-minute walk from the Bell Centre, the convenience of being close to the action and not having to worry about traffic or a packed Metro cart before or after the fact added an extra layer of excitement to my stay.

It’s the ideal choice for anyone looking to catch a sporting event or concert without compromising on comfort.

Epic views

Many of the rooms and suites, equipped with large windows, offer incredible views of Montreal’s skyline. And obviously, the higher you go, the better it gets.

But if you want the best possible perspective of the vast cityscape, which includes Mont-Royal and the bustling streets of downtown, you have to head all the way up to the 37th floor.

Once you’re there, grabbing a seat at the Sheraton Club Lounge, which serves complimentary breakfast, evening appetizers and refreshments, is probably the best place for soaking it all in.

