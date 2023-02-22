These Old Montreal restaurants will offer discounts for month-long festival

Returning March 2, dining rooms in the heart of the Old Port will offer exceptional table d’hôte brunch and dinner menus at a reduced cost for a whole month.

For those who may not know, Happening Gourmand is Montreal’s premier gastronomic festival for those seeking gourmet dishes on a budget.

This year, the 15th edition of Happening Gourmand will feature 11 restaurants, all showcasing their own cooking style with three-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $32, $42, or $52.

And in today’s economy, a discount goes a long way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happening Gourmand (@happening_gourmand)

Gourmet table d’hôte, brunch, and dinner menus will be available at the following establishments at a reduced cost:

So, if breaking the bank was the only thing stopping you from eating in Montreal’s finest dining rooms, you’ll want to take full advantage of unbeatable deals over the next few weeks.

Your stomach and wallet will thank you.

For more information, you can visit the festival’s official website.