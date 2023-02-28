Old Montreal's discount-driven restaurant festival starts this week
Exceptional table d’hôte brunch and dinner menus at a reduced cost for a whole month in the heart of the Old Port. Does it sound too good to be true?
That’s the essence of Happening Gourmand, a month-long discount festival taking place in nearly a dozen of Old Montreal’s finest establishments. And it all kicks off this Thursday, March 2.
This year, the 15th edition of Happening Gourmand will feature 11 restaurants, all showcasing their own cooking style with three-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $32, $42, or $52.
“The festival has become a flagship event on the Montreal culinary scene,” says Alexandre Cossette, marketing co-director of Happening Gourmand. “We are happy to present it in March as a gourmet precursor in the spring where our guests can discover all the beauty, experiences and flavours of Old Montreal.”
The promotions will be available at the following establishments:
- Brasserie 701
- Bevo Bar and Pizzeria
- Kyo Bar Japonais
- Maggie Oakes
- Méchant Boeuf
- Modavie
- NELLi
- Pincette
- Taverne Gaspar
- Jacopo
- Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Be sure to get your reservations in sooner than later because Happening Gourmand wraps up on April 3.
For more information, you can visit the festival’s official website.