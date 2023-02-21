Sidelined: The Canadiens are now the most injured team in the NHL

The last few years have been tough for the Montreal Canadiens.

From losing in the Stanley Cup Final to sweeping personnel changes on and off the ice, the metaphorical and literal losses have piled up. As a result, the team has endured two of the worst seasons in its long history.

But the Habs have been plagued by another curse: injuries.

All season long, we’ve seen players sidelined on a regular basis. And while getting hurt in a contact sport like hockey is an inevitability, no team in the NHL has had nearly as much bad fortune as the Habs.

In case you were wondering, Montreal’s current injured player tally now stands at 13. Talk about an unlucky number.

They are as follows:

At the moment, nine of the 18 skaters on Montreal’s current starting lineup have played the vast majority of their careers in the AHL.

To make matters worse, a few key players like Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkosvky are out for the year. Meanwhile, veterans like Carey Price and Paul Byron have been placed on LTIR.

The second-most injured team in the NHL is the Columbus Blue Jackets, who currently have nine players sidelined. Among them are top-liners Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski.

Hopefully, all this pain on the Habs bench, which has pushed the team to the bottom of the standings, will lead to a high pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

They’ll need all the help they can get.