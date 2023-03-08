Carolina Hurricanes are trolling Habs fans hard on social media

It’s not always easy to be a Habs fan these days.

Sure, there are the 24 Stanley Cup wins to hang your hat on, a 2021 Stanley Cup final appearance, and plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

But man there are some tough stretches in there for Canadiens fans, with the old stab-to-the-heart coming Tuesday night with former Habs forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring the shootout winner in Montreal while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Who else would score the shootout winner in Montreal? 😏 pic.twitter.com/mDC8X9m1SF — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

As you may recall, Kotkaniemi became a member of the Hurricanes by way of an offer sheet back in 2021, where the team signed him to a one-year deal worth $6.1 million. Montreal refused to match Carolina’s offer, making their 2018 third-overall pick a member of the Hurricanes in exchange for a series of draft picks.

The bad blood actually started the offseason earlier, when the Habs attempted to lure Sebastian Aho away with a similar offer sheet on a long-term deal. But Carolina matched Aho’s offer, locking him into a five-year deal worth $42 million.

Ever since, two franchises who would not be natural enemies have seen their fanbases sparring whenever the two meet up.

The Hurricanes’ notorious social media team kept up the trolling last night and today after Kotkaniemi’s game-clinching goal.

Come for the celly, stay for the reaction(s) pic.twitter.com/HRkPF0bDKJ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

We love that KK is a Hurricane — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

Good morning to everyone, especially #Canes fans and Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

The Hurricanes also shared a comment on Twitter from a Canadiens fan named Randy, who appears to have quite a grudge against the Carolina franchise.

Sending love to Randy today 🫶 pic.twitter.com/DSrPX7jiEK — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

“I have lived and died with the Montreal Canadiens for over 50 years. I know I’m supposed to hate Toronto and Boston the most but I don’t. I hate Carolina the most,” Randy wrote in the comment.

“I hate everything about them. I hate that they replaced the Hartford Whalers. I hate that they’re so good at drafting. I hate Justin Williams’ stupid unpenalized high stick that carved up Saku Koivu’s eyeball. I hate their stupid post-game celebrations. I hate that their coach has a stupid apostrophe in the middle of his name. I hate the stupid extra $20 on Kotkaniemi’s contract. I hate Svechnikov’s stupid Michigans. I hate that they have a whole stupid forward line of guys with numbers in the 80’s. I hate Rod Brind’amour’s stupid nickname. I hate Brent Burns’ stupid KitKat commercials. I hate that the stupid Staals always score against Montreal. I hate the stupid way that Raleigh is spelled. I hate Kotkamiemi’s stupid mole. I hate everything about the stupid Carolina Hurricanes.”

Tell us how you really feel, Randy.

KK's just having fun 😀 pic.twitter.com/1RoMxtXRk9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2023

With the two teams slated to face each other again on April 1, the jokes are sure to be flying from the Canes’ social media team.